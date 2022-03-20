Canon (NYSE:CAJ) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Canon (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Canon from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of NYSE CAJ opened at $24.14 on Wednesday. Canon has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $25.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Canon ( NYSE:CAJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Canon had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Canon will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAJ. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Canon by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 131,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 23,685 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Canon during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Canon by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Canon during the 3rd quarter valued at $551,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Canon by 99.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 42,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 21,307 shares during the period.

Canon, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of office multifunction devices, copying machines, printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Business Unit (BU), Imaging Systems, Medical Systems and Others. The Office BU segment offers MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, and production print products for print professionals.

