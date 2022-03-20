Capital Insight Partners LLC Boosts Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,164 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,983,358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,307,577,000 after buying an additional 1,826,227 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Home Depot by 104.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,147,694 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,054,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,109 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 11.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,903,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,937,946,000 after purchasing an additional 605,827 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Home Depot by 18.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,417,943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,122,117,000 after purchasing an additional 521,895 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Home Depot by 3.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,938,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,919,065,000 after purchasing an additional 433,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock opened at $340.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.06. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $282.43 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $346.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $362.93.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $1.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 48.97%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HD. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.48.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

