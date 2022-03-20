Capital Insight Partners LLC Buys 90 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 256.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 252.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $406.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $405.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $425.03. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $344.80 and a twelve month high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

