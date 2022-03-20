Capital Insight Partners LLC Increases Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 348.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Diageo during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Investec upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($40.31) to GBX 3,200 ($41.61) in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $954.62.

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $198.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $198.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.39. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $163.41 and a fifty-two week high of $223.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $1.5714 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 1.9%.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

