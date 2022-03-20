Capital Insight Partners LLC Sells 35 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Capital Insight Partners LLC lowered its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 371,624.8% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,668,863 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 4,667,607 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 13,031.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,635,242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $496,917,000 after buying an additional 1,622,789 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,597,113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $484,100,000 after buying an additional 136,099 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 115.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,305,305 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $396,657,000 after buying an additional 699,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 955,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $290,235,000 after buying an additional 309,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

NYSE IT opened at $298.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $285.92 and a 200-day moving average of $307.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 1.58. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.59 and a 52 week high of $368.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 149.70% and a net margin of 16.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

IT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America started coverage on Gartner in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $347.80.

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.41, for a total value of $273,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gartner Profile (Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.