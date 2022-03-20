Cardano Reaches Market Capitalization of $29.26 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $29.26 billion and approximately $1.05 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can now be bought for $0.87 or 0.00002112 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.07 or 0.00207048 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000986 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00025911 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00022369 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.98 or 0.00391805 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00053875 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 34,220,542,617 coins and its circulating supply is 33,713,123,381 coins. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Buying and Selling Cardano

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

