Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Acquires 5,986 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 290.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,986 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 167.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 127.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $176.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,720,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,630. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $157.20 and a one year high of $187.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.18.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

