Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Columbus Macro LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $374,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 5,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 55,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,254,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1,335.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 21,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWN stock traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $162.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,770,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,935,285. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $158.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.89. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $148.46 and a one year high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

