Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,773 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MMM. Vivid Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,103,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 14,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in 3M by 313.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

3M stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $148.32. The stock had a trading volume of 7,692,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,940,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97. 3M has a 1-year low of $139.74 and a 1-year high of $208.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.07.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 16.75%. 3M’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $1.49 dividend. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 58.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on 3M from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on 3M from $189.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group dropped their target price on 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on 3M from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.73.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

