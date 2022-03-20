Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 34,135 State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 34,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $3,175,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 48,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in State Street by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,407 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in State Street by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group raised its stake in State Street by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

STT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on State Street from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on State Street from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.17.

In related news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $1,424,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STT traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.93. 2,951,704 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,269,360. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.92 and a fifty-two week high of $104.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.83.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.09. State Street had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. State Street’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

About State Street (Get Rating)

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The firm operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

