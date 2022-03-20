Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,866 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $12,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TFG Advisers LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 20,692 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 69.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.60. The stock had a trading volume of 23,781,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,003,539. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $78.92 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.41 and its 200-day moving average is $106.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.91.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.15.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

