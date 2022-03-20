Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $10.39 Million Stock Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,575 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in YETI were worth $10,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in YETI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in YETI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in YETI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in YETI by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in YETI by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 97.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen cut their price objective on YETI from $104.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on YETI from $95.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of YETI in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on YETI from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on YETI from $124.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.72.

NYSE:YETI traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,342,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,379. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.12. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.00 and a twelve month high of $108.82.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $443.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.94 million. YETI had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 15.07%. YETI’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

