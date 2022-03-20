Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $18.71 Million Position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 206,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 655 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $18,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aspiriant LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 113.6% in the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 9,237 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Sprout Social by 2.8% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Sprout Social by 29.2% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprout Social in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Sprout Social by 1.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SPT traded up $5.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.49. 947,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 774,999. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.36. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.79 and a 52 week high of $145.42.

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $53.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

SPT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Sprout Social from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Sprout Social from $155.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Sprout Social from $165.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Sprout Social from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprout Social presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.91.

In related news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.24, for a total transaction of $58,716.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total value of $90,185.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,912 shares of company stock worth $9,091,718 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social Profile (Get Rating)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.