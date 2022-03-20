Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DLR. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,121,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $469,585,000 after acquiring an additional 30,054 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 3,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,962,000. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 8,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DLR shares. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $162.00 to $149.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.00.

Shares of NYSE DLR traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $138.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,288,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,686,915. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.92. The company has a market capitalization of $39.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.10 and a 1-year high of $178.22.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 38.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. This is a positive change from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 82.43%.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

