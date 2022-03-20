Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 2,079 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 129,478 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,079 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 1.1% of Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $33,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,899,139 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,205,116,000 after buying an additional 203,878 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,960,831 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,209,213,000 after purchasing an additional 290,139 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 35.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,093,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,033,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,761 shares during the period. Soroban Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.3% in the third quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 4,617,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $936,732,000 after purchasing an additional 354,695 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 96.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,380,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $698,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $284.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.30.

Shares of LOW traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $235.67. The stock had a trading volume of 8,953,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,118,587. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.24 and a 1 year high of $263.31. The firm has a market cap of $158.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $229.63 and its 200 day moving average is $231.16.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 551.52%. The firm had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.73%.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

