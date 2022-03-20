Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 8,300 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3,181.8% during the 3rd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on C. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.14.

In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

C traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,490,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,875,792. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.53. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.83 and a 12 month high of $80.29. The stock has a market cap of $113.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.24%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

