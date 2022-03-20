Carnival Co. & (CUK) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 22nd. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 49.03% and a negative net margin of 497.70%.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $17.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.69. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. Carnival Co. & has a 1 year low of $13.89 and a 1 year high of $27.31.

Separately, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from GBX 2,350 ($30.56) to GBX 1,422 ($18.49) in a research note on Thursday.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $163,984.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Olaf Thamm sold 20,352 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total value of $418,640.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,659 shares of company stock worth $2,489,614 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth about $4,904,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 525,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,711,000 after purchasing an additional 71,632 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 113.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 52,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 28,092 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 27,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth about $458,000. 15.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia(NAA), Europe and Asia(EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.