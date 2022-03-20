Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,422 at UBS Group

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by UBS Group from GBX 2,350 ($30.56) to GBX 1,422 ($18.49) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

NYSE CUK opened at $17.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. Carnival Co. & has a 52 week low of $13.89 and a 52 week high of $27.31.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 49.03% and a negative net margin of 497.70%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter.

In related news, CEO Michael Olaf Thamm sold 20,352 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total transaction of $418,640.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $163,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 127,659 shares of company stock worth $2,489,614 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CUK. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 353.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 239.5% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 5,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia(NAA), Europe and Asia(EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.

