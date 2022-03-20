Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.100-$0.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $380 million-$430 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $397.21 million.

Casa Systems stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.66. The company had a trading volume of 315,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,613. Casa Systems has a 1-year low of $3.68 and a 1-year high of $10.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.44. The stock has a market cap of $393.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.39 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Casa Systems alerts:

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Casa Systems had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $105.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Casa Systems will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CASA has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Casa Systems from $9.00 to $6.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Casa Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casa Systems from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Casa Systems in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Casa Systems from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Casa Systems presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.90.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Casa Systems in the second quarter valued at $389,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Casa Systems by 26.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 44,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 9,230 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Casa Systems by 2.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Casa Systems by 23.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 12,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Casa Systems in the third quarter valued at $122,000. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Casa Systems (Get Rating)

Casa Systems, Inc engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, Wi-Fi networks, and Casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Casa Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casa Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.