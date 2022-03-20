C&C Group (LON:CCR) Earns Hold Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of C&C Group (LON:CCR – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.77) price objective on shares of C&C Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 292 ($3.80) price target on shares of C&C Group in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of LON CCR opened at GBX 216.40 ($2.81) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £850.21 million and a P/E ratio of -13.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 216.04 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 230.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.22, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. C&C Group has a 52-week low of GBX 168.60 ($2.19) and a 52-week high of GBX 325.60 ($4.23).

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, and Magners brand name. It also distributes third party branded beers, wines, spirits, cider, and soft drinks.

