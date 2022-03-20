Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Cemtrex stock opened at $0.64 on Friday. Cemtrex has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.96.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CETX. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cemtrex by 132.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 20,767 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cemtrex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cemtrex by 703.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 64,256 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Cemtrex by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 70,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cemtrex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Cemtrex, Inc engages in the provision of solutions in the technology. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services. The Advanced Technologies segment delivers cutting-edge technologies in the IoT, Wearables and Smart Devices, such as the SmartDesk. It also includes the Company’s subsidiary Vicon Industries, which provides end-to-end security solutions to meet the toughest corporate, industrial and governmental security challenges The Industrial Services segment offers single-source expertise and services for rigging, millwrighting, in plant maintenance, equipment erection, relocation and disassembly to diversified customers.

