Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CVE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$19.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

Shares of NYSE:CVE opened at $15.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.72. Cenovus Energy has a 12-month low of $7.16 and a 12-month high of $16.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.68 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Rating ) (TSE:CVE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 1.25%. Cenovus Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 108.2% during the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.85% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

