Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $19.87 Million

Mar 20th, 2022

Equities analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCYGet Rating) will report $19.87 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $19.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $20.40 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp posted sales of $19.55 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will report full year sales of $81.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $77.90 million to $84.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $86.80 million, with estimates ranging from $82.60 million to $90.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCYGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.27 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.28% and a return on equity of 11.51%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CVCY shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVCY traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.47. 70,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,373. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.82. The company has a market cap of $277.42 million, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.67. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.33 and a 12 month high of $23.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.78%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 44.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 19.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 26.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp (Get Rating)

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.

