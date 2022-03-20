Centrifuge (CFG) Trading 2.3% Lower This Week

Centrifuge (CFG) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 20th. Centrifuge has a total market cap of $94.49 million and approximately $364,799.00 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centrifuge coin can currently be bought for $0.47 or 0.00001143 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Centrifuge alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002416 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00045525 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,857.24 or 0.06899943 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41,312.76 or 0.99766200 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00040732 BTC.

About Centrifuge

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 199,641,324 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge

Centrifuge Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrifuge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centrifuge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Centrifuge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centrifuge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.