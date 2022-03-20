Ceres Global (TSE:CRP) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.23

Ceres Global Ag Corp. (TSE:CRP – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$5.23 and traded as high as C$5.41. Ceres Global shares last traded at C$5.40, with a volume of 3,156 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$166.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$5.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.10.

Ceres Global Ag Corp. procures and provides agricultural commodities and value-added products, industrial products, fertilizers, energy products, and supply chain logistics services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Grain, Supply Chain Services, and Seed and Processing. It engages in the procurement, storage, handling, trading, and merchandising of commodity and specialty grains and oilseeds, such as oats, barley, rye, hard red spring wheat, durum wheat, canola, and pulses through twelve grain storage and handling facilities in Minnesota, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, and Ontario.

