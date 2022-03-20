Chan W. Lee Sells 31,450 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) COO Chan W. Lee sold 31,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $2,868,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of AMBA stock opened at $99.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.14 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.47 and its 200 day moving average is $159.28. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.28 and a 12 month high of $227.59.
Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $90.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.18 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.05%. Ambarella’s revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,942,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Ambarella during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ambarella by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,505,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $711,195,000 after acquiring an additional 179,065 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Ambarella by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,676,000 after acquiring an additional 4,828 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Ambarella by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.
About Ambarella
Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.
