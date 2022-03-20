Chapman Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Chapman Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. F3Logic LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.4% during the third quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 32,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 5.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,706,000 after purchasing an additional 12,526 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the third quarter valued at about $1,834,000. Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in Chevron by 2.9% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 854,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,723,000 after buying an additional 24,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 4.5% in the third quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 164,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,685,000 after purchasing an additional 7,016 shares during the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVX stock opened at $161.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $314.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.63. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $174.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.78%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $148.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. DZ Bank raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.36.

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 30,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total transaction of $3,757,905.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $39,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 639,115 shares of company stock worth $85,758,897. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

