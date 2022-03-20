Chapman Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Chapman Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. F3Logic LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.4% in the third quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 32,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,706,000 after purchasing an additional 12,526 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth $1,834,000. Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.9% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 854,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,723,000 after purchasing an additional 24,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.5% during the third quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 164,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,685,000 after purchasing an additional 7,016 shares in the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVX. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.36.

NYSE CVX opened at $161.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.63. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $174.76. The company has a market capitalization of $314.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 69.78%.

In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $39,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $12,312,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 639,115 shares of company stock valued at $85,758,897 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

