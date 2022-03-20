Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $19.100-$19.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $19.310. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

CHE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemed from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $496.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Chemed from $609.00 to $579.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Get Chemed alerts:

NYSE:CHE traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $490.40. The stock had a trading volume of 87,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,823. The business’s 50 day moving average is $474.42 and its 200 day moving average is $479.27. Chemed has a fifty-two week low of $403.00 and a fifty-two week high of $539.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.19. Chemed had a return on equity of 38.47% and a net margin of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $541.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Chemed will post 19.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.53%.

In other Chemed news, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $532.43, for a total transaction of $266,215.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.91, for a total value of $1,409,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,554 shares of company stock worth $2,189,654. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares during the period. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chemed Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.