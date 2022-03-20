Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stake Lowered by Sabal Trust CO

Sabal Trust CO reduced its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 957 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Chevron were worth $26,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter worth $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 63.5% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $161.73. The stock had a trading volume of 22,623,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,269,284. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.80. The company has a market capitalization of $314.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $174.76.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.78%.

In related news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $4,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 639,115 shares of company stock worth $85,758,897 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. DZ Bank raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.36.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

