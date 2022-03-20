Chicago Capital LLC Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Chicago Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,464 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.7% during the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,099 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. KWB Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.9% during the third quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 3,722 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital boosted its holdings in Walmart by 2.1% during the third quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 3,389 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 2.6% during the third quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 0.7% during the third quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 10,686 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT opened at $145.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.77 and its 200-day moving average is $142.23. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.90 and a 12-month high of $152.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $403.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.53.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.08%.

In other Walmart news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $2,139,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 366,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.25, for a total transaction of $51,011,870.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,435,696 shares of company stock worth $475,459,185 in the last ninety days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 18th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.09.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

