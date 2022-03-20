Chicago Capital LLC Sells 75 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Chicago Capital LLC reduced its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,830 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 75.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 335,581 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $126,363,000 after purchasing an additional 144,456 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 2.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,263,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,228,833,000 after purchasing an additional 82,510 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teleflex during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 31.6% during the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 107,986 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,662,000 after purchasing an additional 25,958 shares during the period. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 206.6% during the third quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 37,923 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $14,280,000 after purchasing an additional 25,553 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Teleflex from $383.00 to $378.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Teleflex from $391.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Teleflex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.64.

NYSE TFX opened at $349.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $326.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $342.52. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $289.00 and a 1 year high of $449.38.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.07. Teleflex had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $761.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.28%.

In other news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $2,965,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

