Chicago Capital LLC Takes $226,000 Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after purchasing an additional 97,246 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 4,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,114,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,936 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD stock opened at $179.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $175.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.25. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $157.55 and a fifty-two week high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

