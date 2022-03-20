Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Receives C$15.84 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$15.84.

Separately, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.75 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

TSE:CHP.UN traded down C$0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$15.73. 1,166,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,572. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 369.94. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a 1 year low of C$13.14 and a 1 year high of C$15.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 224.71.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

