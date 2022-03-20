Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (OTCMKTS:CJEWY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group’s FY2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.00.

OTCMKTS:CJEWY opened at $19.59 on Wednesday. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $23.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.35.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products. The company offers high-end luxury, mass luxury, and youth line jewelry products, including gem-set, gold, and platinum/karat gold products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, T MARK, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands.

