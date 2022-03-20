Chronos Wealth Management LLC Has $2.98 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Chronos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,139 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 1.8% of Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CCG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Patten Group Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 32,248 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $9,484,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $841,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 20,658 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,255,271 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $369,188,000 after acquiring an additional 110,298 shares during the period. 63.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Summit Insights lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price (up previously from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.77.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total transaction of $132,954,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John Dabiri sold 281 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total transaction of $83,597.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 732,621 shares of company stock worth $202,358,058 in the last 90 days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $264.53 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $122.72 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The company has a market cap of $661.33 billion, a PE ratio of 68.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.62.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company’s revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

