Chronos Wealth Management LLC Has $7.79 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Chronos Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,775 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 4.7% of Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,983,358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,307,577,000 after buying an additional 1,826,227 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Home Depot by 104.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,147,694 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,054,478,000 after buying an additional 1,611,109 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,903,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,937,946,000 after buying an additional 605,827 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Home Depot by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,417,943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,122,117,000 after buying an additional 521,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Home Depot by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,938,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,919,065,000 after buying an additional 433,190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock opened at $340.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $346.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $362.93. The company has a market cap of $355.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $282.43 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $1.90 dividend. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.97%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $342.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.48.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

