Cian (NYSE:CIAN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cian (NYSE:CIAN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cian PLC provides an online real estate classifieds platform principally in Russia. Cian PLC is based in LARNACA, Cyprus. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CIAN. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cian in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cian in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a buy rating and a $25.80 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Cian in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock. VTB Capital assumed coverage on Cian in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cian in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $16.90 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.24.

CIAN opened at $3.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.50. Cian has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $18.71.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cian in the fourth quarter valued at about $185,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Cian during the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Cian during the fourth quarter worth about $370,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Cian during the fourth quarter worth about $401,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Cian during the fourth quarter worth about $432,000. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cian Company Profile (Get Rating)

