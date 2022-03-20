CION Invt (CION) and Its Peers Critical Contrast

CION Invt (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) is one of 691 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare CION Invt to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Dividends

CION Invt pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.1%. CION Invt pays out 73.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies pay a dividend yield of 7.4% and pay out 45.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. CION Invt lags its competitors as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

This table compares CION Invt and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CION Invt $157.35 million $118.76 million 10.44 CION Invt Competitors $1.17 billion $59.24 million -25.26

CION Invt’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than CION Invt. CION Invt is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares CION Invt and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CION Invt 75.48% 7.94% 4.16% CION Invt Competitors 34.68% -22.50% 2.29%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.6% of CION Invt shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.7% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of CION Invt shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.2% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for CION Invt and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CION Invt 0 1 0 0 2.00 CION Invt Competitors 183 718 1013 21 2.45

CION Invt presently has a consensus target price of $12.50, suggesting a potential downside of 15.08%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 67.36%. Given CION Invt’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CION Invt has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

CION Invt competitors beat CION Invt on 9 of the 14 factors compared.

About CION Invt (Get Rating)

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company which primarily provides senior secured loans to U.S. middle-market companies. CION Investment Corporation is based in NEW YORK.

