Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 297,452 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,112 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises about 2.4% of Telos Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $18,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 143.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 244.8% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 672 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.97. The company had a trading volume of 50,865,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,194,510. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.31 and a 200 day moving average of $57.06. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.32 and a 1-year high of $64.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.86%.

Cisco Systems declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the network equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Erste Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.63.

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $54,798.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $828,474.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,605 shares of company stock worth $1,121,147. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

