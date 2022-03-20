Citigroup Reaffirms “Focus List” Rating for Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS)

Citigroup reissued their focus list rating on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $81.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on APLS. Roth Capital reissued a neutral rating and set a $40.00 target price (down from $46.00) on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.80.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ APLS opened at $52.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.20. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $27.50 and a 1-year high of $73.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $58,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total transaction of $49,462.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,545 shares of company stock valued at $1,343,037 over the last ninety days. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,593,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $1,439,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 565.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 150,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,967,000 after buying an additional 128,065 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.