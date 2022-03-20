City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.560-$1.600 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of City Office REIT from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of City Office REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.33.

CIO stock opened at $17.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.03. City Office REIT has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $21.70. The stock has a market cap of $766.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.60.

City Office REIT ( NYSE:CIO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $9.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $9.46. City Office REIT had a net margin of 295.29% and a return on equity of 108.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that City Office REIT will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.40%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of City Office REIT by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of City Office REIT by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of City Office REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of City Office REIT by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 36,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of City Office REIT by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares during the period. 73.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

