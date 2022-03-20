Clarus Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF)

Clarus Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TRSSF. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of TerrAscend from $7.65 to $7.90 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Atb Cap Markets restated an outperform rating on shares of TerrAscend in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of TerrAscend in a research note on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on TerrAscend from C$23.00 to C$21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.73.

TRSSF opened at $5.48 on Thursday. TerrAscend has a one year low of $4.59 and a one year high of $12.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.95.

TerrAscend Corp. produces and sells medical cannabis products. The firm owns several businesses and brands, including The Apothecarium, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Prism, State Flower, Valhalla Confections and Arise Bioscience Inc The company was founded by Basem Hanna, Vijay Sappani and Michael Nashat on March 7, 2017 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

