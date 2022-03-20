Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Acquires 4,583 Shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,248 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,583 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 11.6% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 564,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,482,000 after purchasing an additional 58,599 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 8.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 484,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,776,000 after acquiring an additional 38,604 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 194,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,524 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 10.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 191,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 17,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 1,042.3% during the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 141,930 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 129,505 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:PHD remained flat at $$10.38 during midday trading on Friday. 52,734 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,916. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.50. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.09 and a 52-week high of $12.21.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0575 per share. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Profile (Get Rating)

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

