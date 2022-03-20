Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 68,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,199 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $3,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHQ. Cardan Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,591,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 165,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,296,000 after acquiring an additional 36,363 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $312,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 504.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.27. 8,602 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,674. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.00. Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $45.67 and a one year high of $53.37.

