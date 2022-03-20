Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Has $400,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First City Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% during the third quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.5% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 16,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,110,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,520,826. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $55.15 and a 52 week high of $67.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%.

