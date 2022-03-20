Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 54,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,281,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,410,000 after acquiring an additional 67,935 shares in the last quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,930.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,037,000 after buying an additional 1,021,118 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 830,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,816,000 after buying an additional 92,680 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 734,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,396,000 after buying an additional 104,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 599,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,573,000 after buying an additional 311,372 shares in the last quarter.

VGLT stock traded up $0.87 on Friday, reaching $80.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,627,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,371,502. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $79.25 and a 1 year high of $93.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.00 and its 200 day moving average is $87.36.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

