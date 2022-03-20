Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Increases Stock Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 138,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,687 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF makes up 1.0% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $6,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 19,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 92,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,623,000 after buying an additional 10,291 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 28,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 7,630 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 408,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,412,000 after purchasing an additional 13,801 shares during the period. Finally, Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 232,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ LMBS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 927,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,665. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.07. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $49.11 and a 1 year high of $51.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th.

