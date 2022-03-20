Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Invests $2.36 Million in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 34,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,362,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of onsemi by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 76,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after buying an additional 8,744 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of onsemi by 342.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 78,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after buying an additional 60,455 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of onsemi during the 2nd quarter valued at $761,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of onsemi by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 790,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,274,000 after buying an additional 32,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of onsemi by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ON traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,688,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,927,143. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.83 and its 200-day moving average is $56.96. onsemi has a 52-week low of $34.01 and a 52-week high of $71.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. onsemi had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that onsemi will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other onsemi news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total transaction of $223,308.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.60, for a total transaction of $242,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,055 shares of company stock valued at $2,125,999. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ON. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of onsemi from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of onsemi from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of onsemi from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of onsemi from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of onsemi from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, onsemi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.25.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

