Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Invests $230,000 in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emfo LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 217.4% in the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 388.2% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 141.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ED shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.82.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock traded down $1.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.70. 3,373,596 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,847,518. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.17 and a 1-year high of $90.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.20.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 82.08%.

In other news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $6,327,613.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 193 shares of company stock worth $16,622. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

